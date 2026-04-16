Intel launches Core series 3 processors trimmed from Core Ultra
Technology
Intel just dropped its Core Series 3 processors, aiming to bring more affordable laptops to the market.
These new chips use the same advanced tech as their pricier Core Ultra line but dial back on features to keep costs low.
The lineup covers everything from entry-level Core 3 304 up to the Core 7 360, so there are options for different needs and budgets.
Intel Core versus Core Ultra confusion
The Series 3 chips have fewer CPU and graphics cores, less connectivity (just two Thunderbolt 4 ports), and are designed for brands like Acer and HP looking to offer cheaper laptops.
Heads up: Intel's naming can be confusing: just because a chip is called Core 5 doesn't mean it's better than a Core Ultra 5.
If you want higher-end performance, look for that Ultra tag!