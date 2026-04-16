Intel launches Core series 3 processors trimmed from Core Ultra Technology Apr 16, 2026

Intel just dropped its Core Series 3 processors, aiming to bring more affordable laptops to the market.

These new chips use the same advanced tech as their pricier Core Ultra line but dial back on features to keep costs low.

The lineup covers everything from entry-level Core 3 304 up to the Core 7 360, so there are options for different needs and budgets.