Intel signs first external customer for advanced 18A chips
What's the story
Intel has signed its first external customer for its advanced 18A chips, CEO Lip-Bu Tan announced at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas. The milestone comes as part of Intel's five-year journey to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in chip manufacturing. The identity of this debut client remains undisclosed but is seen as a major step toward making Intel a viable player in non-Intel product chip manufacturing.
Process details
External customer on board for Intel's 18A-P manufacturing process
Pushkar Ranade, Intel's technology chief, clarified on X that the external customer has signed up for Intel's 18A-P manufacturing process node. This process entered risk production in June.
The announcement comes amid reports from May that Apple and Intel were nearing a deal to use Intel's foundry for some of Apple's chips.
Market speculation
Speculation points to potential customers being Apple and NVIDIA
While the identity of Intel's first external customer remains a mystery, industry speculation points to tech giants like Apple and NVIDIA.
Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin told CNBC that major hyperscalers who develop their own processors could also be potential customers.
He noted that companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are struggling with capacity at TSMC for their CPU ambitions.
Growth expectations
Tan bullish on server processor market growth
Despite the recent challenges, Tan remains optimistic about the future of server processors. He expects the global market for these chips to grow fivefold in the next five years, reaching around $200 billion.
However, he admitted that Intel is currently unable to meet customer demand.
The announcement comes as Intel's stock has lost more than half its value since the end of September due to a PC sales slump and supply chain challenges.