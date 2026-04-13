Intel's Nova Lake Core Ultra 400S challenges Ryzen 7 9850X3D
Intel's making a comeback in the gaming scene with its upcoming Nova Lake processors, called Core Ultra 400S.
These new chips are designed to go head-to-head with AMD's popular Ryzen 7 9850X3D, and could come in options ranging from 8 cores to a massive 52 cores, so whether you're into casual gaming or heavy-duty tasks, there's something for everyone.
Intel's rumored big last level cache
Nova Lake brings together Coyote Cove performance cores, Arctic Wolf efficiency cores, and a rumored "Big Last Level Cache" that could mean smoother graphics and better gameplay.
Intel is clearly aiming to win back gamers after the past two years of AMD leading the pack.
Meanwhile, AMD isn't standing still; their latest X3D chips use advanced cache tech for faster memory access, with prices ranging from $300 for Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K up to $900 for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D Dual Edition.