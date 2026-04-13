Intel's Nova Lake Core Ultra 400S challenges Ryzen 7 9850X3D

Intel's rumored big last level cache

Nova Lake brings together Coyote Cove performance cores, Arctic Wolf efficiency cores, and a rumored "Big Last Level Cache" that could mean smoother graphics and better gameplay.

Intel is clearly aiming to win back gamers after the past two years of AMD leading the pack.

Meanwhile, AMD isn't standing still; their latest X3D chips use advanced cache tech for faster memory access, with prices ranging from $300 for Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K up to $900 for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D Dual Edition.