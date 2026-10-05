Internet Watch Foundation finds 6,310 AI-generated child sexual abuse images
AI-generated child sexual abuse images have jumped 40% this year, with the Internet Watch Foundation finding 6,310 illegal images, most showing girls and children aged 7 to 13.
Even though the UK already has tough laws against making or sharing these kinds of AI models, new rules focused on AI-generated content have not been signaled as imminent.
Hannah Swirsky urges stricter AI safeguards
With cases rising fast, experts like Hannah Swirsky, head of policy at the IWF, are urging stricter safety checks for tech companies building AI tools.
The government says it is committed to banning AI models that are used to create this type of abuse material and produce sickening, hyper-realistic imagery that often contains the likeness of real children,
and officials are reminding parents not to post their kids' photos publicly online to help keep them safe.