Investigation finds Google AI overviews giving potentially dangerous health advice
Technology
A new investigation found that Google's AI Overviews feature has been giving out some pretty questionable health tips, like telling pancreatic cancer patients to avoid high-fat foods and suggesting misleading tests or other incorrect health advice.
Experts are calling some of this advice "really dangerous" and say it could put people at risk if they trust it over real doctors.
Google highlights sources, urges medical consultation
Google says its tool links to reputable sources and reminds users to talk to professionals, but this report highlights how AI can get things wrong, especially when it comes to serious health issues.
The takeaway? When your health's on the line, double-check with a medical pro instead of relying just on an AI summary.