Next Article
iOS 26 beta is out—here's how to download it
Apple just rolled out the iOS 26 public beta, letting everyone try out its new vibe ahead of the official September launch.
The update brings a cleaner interface and handy upgrades—like creating calendar events straight from screenshots using Visual Intelligence, making it feel more intuitive and a bit like what you see on other AI-powered platforms.
Other notable changes in iOS 26
Photos now separates libraries from collections for easier scrolling, plus you get spatial image tweaks to play with.
The Camera app is faster to use, Safari adds subtle haptic feedback for smoother browsing, and AirPods can control video recording remotely—a nice touch for solo travelers and content creators who want more freedom while filming.