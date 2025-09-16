Next Article
iOS 26 is here: How to install it on your iPhone
Technology
Apple just announced iOS 26, rolling out on September 15th, 2025.
If you have an iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd gen), you're good to go.
The update brings a fresh Liquid Glass look, smarter Siri, and new Apple Intelligence features for select models.
New features in iOS 26
iOS 26 comes pre-installed on the new iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air.
You'll get "iPhone Mirroring" to control your phone from a Mac, a handy Passwords App to organize logins, and upgrades in Mail and Messages.
There's also a smoother Game Mode, plus accessibility boosts like eye tracking and vocal shortcuts.
And with the new "Tap to Cash," sending money between iPhones is now instant—making splitting bills or paying friends super easy.