iOS 26 is here: How to install it on your iPhone

New features in iOS 26

iOS 26 comes pre-installed on the new iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air.

You'll get "iPhone Mirroring" to control your phone from a Mac, a handy Passwords App to organize logins, and upgrades in Mail and Messages.

There's also a smoother Game Mode, plus accessibility boosts like eye tracking and vocal shortcuts.

And with the new "Tap to Cash," sending money between iPhones is now instant—making splitting bills or paying friends super easy.