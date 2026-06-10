iOS 27 beta adds toggle to hide Messages dictation mic
Technology
Apple just rolled out an iOS 27 developer beta that appears to fix a Messages app annoyance that Justin Bieber and plenty of other users have dealt with.
Back in December 2025, Bieber joked on Instagram about the dictation button being too close to "Send," which kept messing up his music when he texted.
Bieber post resonated with iPhone users
Bieber's post quickly resonated with many iPhone users and even got a playful jab from Samsung Nordics: "We would never do this to you."
With iOS 27, there's now a simple toggle in Messages settings to hide the dictation mic for good.
Apple hasn't officially credited Bieber, but this update clearly solves his (and many users') complaint.