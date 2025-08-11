iPhone 16 becomes best-selling phone in India Technology Aug 11, 2025

India's smartphone scene just got a shake-up—iPhone 16 is now the country's top-selling phone, helping drive an impressive 8% jump in sales volume and an 18% rise in value for Q2 2025.

Apple shipped 5.9 million iPhones (up over 21% from last year), with the iPhone 16 alone making up 4% of all phones sold.

Vivo kept its spot as the overall market leader, while Samsung saw solid growth thanks to its AI-powered Galaxy lineup.