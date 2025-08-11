iPhone 16 becomes best-selling phone in India
India's smartphone scene just got a shake-up—iPhone 16 is now the country's top-selling phone, helping drive an impressive 8% jump in sales volume and an 18% rise in value for Q2 2025.
Apple shipped 5.9 million iPhones (up over 21% from last year), with the iPhone 16 alone making up 4% of all phones sold.
Vivo kept its spot as the overall market leader, while Samsung saw solid growth thanks to its AI-powered Galaxy lineup.
Budget phones like Xiaomi's Redmi A4 and A5 pushed entry-level sales up nearly 23%, but it was premium devices—especially iPhones—that really boosted the market.
Offline stores made a comeback too, with over half of all smartphones now sold in person as online sales leveled off.
Still, experts warn that rising prices might slow things down later this year, even as high-end phones stay popular.