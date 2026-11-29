iPhone 17 Pro 256GB under ₹80,000 in India via exchanges
You can now get the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) in India for just under ₹80,000, but it's not a straightforward discount.
The lower price comes from combining exchange deals, especially if you're trading in an eligible older model like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with extra savings from an ICICI Bank offer.
Retailers are using this approach to make the phone more tempting without officially dropping prices.
Requires trade in and ICICI offer
To score this deal, you'll need an eligible old smartphone and an ICICI Bank offer for the extra discount.
This strategy is pretty common with premium phones in India and increasingly uses exchange bonuses to target both existing premium-phone users looking to upgrade and consumers willing to spend more if the effective price crosses a psychological threshold.
If you're considering it, make sure to check your device's exchange value and see if you qualify for the bank offer before heading to checkout.