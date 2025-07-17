iPhone 17 Pro to feature advanced display technology

Less glare, fewer scratches on new screens

This advanced coating is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max—so standard models like the iPhone 17 and rumored iPhone 17 Air won't get it.

Apple has used similar tech on its iPads and MacBooks, but it's a first for iPhones.

The new screens should mean less glare, fewer scratches, and maybe even less need for extra screen protectors—putting Apple right up there with rivals like Samsung.