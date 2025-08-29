iPhone 17 series launch on September 9: How to watch

What to expect from iPhone 17 series

This year brings a fresh look and camera boost—Pro models are expected to get a rectangular camera setup and a powerful 48MP telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom.

All versions should feature smooth 120Hz displays and upgraded front cameras.

The new A19 chip powers everything, but prices are climbing: the base model starts at ₹84,990, with the Pro Max hitting ₹1.5 lakh.