iPhone 18 Pro expected to debut Apple's A20 Pro chip
Technology
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to debut the new A20 Pro chip, aiming to deliver faster performance, better battery life, and smarter on-device AI.
This could be Apple's most significant processor upgrade in a while, with the launch expected later this year.
A20 Pro expected on TSMC 2nm
Built using TSMC's expected advanced 2-nanometer technology, the A20 Pro packs more power into a smaller space: think quicker app launches, smoother gaming, and less battery drain.
Plus, its expected new WMCM packaging connects the processor and memory more efficiently, so AI features should run faster while improving thermal efficiency.