iPhone 18 Pro series sale in India Zepto/Blinkit 10-15-minute delivery
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are now on sale in India as of this morning.
If you are not up for waiting in line, Zepto and Blinkit can deliver your new phone to your door in just 10 to 15 minutes, which is pretty convenient for anyone who wants their tech as soon as possible.
iPhone 18 prices ₹164,900 and ₹179,900
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 and the Pro Max at ₹179,900.
Both are powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, have a 6.3-inch / 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate, and come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 48MP periscope telephoto shooter, and 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.
You can possibly grab launch-day discounts using select cards, or go for EMI options if you prefer spreading out payments.