iPhone Air gets massive price cut; now under ₹1L!
The iPhone Air just got a big price drop in India—down from its original ₹1,19,900 launch tag to ₹94,990 on Vijay Sales.
If you use select bank cards or EMI options, you can snag it for as low as ₹90,990.
That's over ₹28K off since launch and the first time it's dipped below the ₹1 lakh mark.
What's inside?
You're getting a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a tough titanium frame, and Apple's speedy A19 Pro chip with Wi-Fi 7 support.
The camera setup packs a 48MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, and an 18MP selfie camera—plus cool features like Centre Stage and dual recording.
It runs e-SIM only worldwide and promises up to 40 hours of video playback.
Worth it?
If you've been eyeing a premium iPhone but waiting for the right deal, this might be your moment—especially with those extra discounts in play.