iPhone Air gets massive price cut; now under ₹1L! Technology Jan 09, 2026

The iPhone Air just got a big price drop in India—down from its original ₹1,19,900 launch tag to ₹94,990 on Vijay Sales.

If you use select bank cards or EMI options, you can snag it for as low as ₹90,990.

That's over ₹28K off since launch and the first time it's dipped below the ₹1 lakh mark.