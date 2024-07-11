India Post scam alert: Scammers 'smishing' to fool iPhone users
The Indian government has issued a warning to iPhone users about a transnational scam, that tricks individuals into giving away their personal or financial information on malicious links. The scam involves a text message masquerading as an official communication from India Post. Clicking the link in this message could also allow hackers to infiltrate your system, install malicious software, and access sensitive data for exploitation. The alert was released by Cyber Dost, the cybersecurity division of the Indian government.
This scam operates across borders, targets mobile users
Transnational scams operate from multiple countries, using digital platforms to transfer money across borders. In some cases, these fraudsters use cryptocurrencies to remain untraceable. In the case of the India Post scam, the deceptive message tells recipients that their package is at the warehouse but could not be delivered due to incomplete address information. It then urges them to update their contact details within 48 hours by clicking on the listed link, or risk having the package returned.
It directs users to suspicious pages
Upon clicking the link, the victim is directed to a page that mimics the official India Post site. This fraudulent website shows a random tracking ID and a delivery failure notice, prompting users to update their addresses. The link is specifically tailored for mobile devices, not desktops. Previously, similar messages targeted Android users. The method employed in the India Post scam is called 'smishing,' a type of phishing done through SMS.
Government advises action for scam victims
The government's advice is not to click on any links sent by unrecognized senders and to disable read receipts for such messages. However, in the event of falling victim to such online financial fraud, individuals are advised to immediately register their complaint. The government has provided a helpline number, 1930, for victims to report such incidents. This step is crucial in combating these transnational scams and protecting users from potential financial loss.