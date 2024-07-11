In short Simplifying... In short Beware, iPhone users! A new 'smishing' scam is on the loose, using India Post's name to trick you into revealing your address.

The scam message claims your package couldn't be delivered due to an incomplete address and urges you to update your details via a fraudulent link.

If you fall prey, report immediately to the government helpline 1930.

If you fall prey, report immediately to the government helpline 1930.

Stay safe by avoiding links from unknown senders.

It is a transnational scam

India Post scam alert: Scammers 'smishing' to fool iPhone users

By Akash Pandey 06:38 pm Jul 11, 202406:38 pm

What's the story The Indian government has issued a warning to iPhone users about a transnational scam, that tricks individuals into giving away their personal or financial information on malicious links. The scam involves a text message masquerading as an official communication from India Post. Clicking the link in this message could also allow hackers to infiltrate your system, install malicious software, and access sensitive data for exploitation. The alert was released by Cyber Dost, the cybersecurity division of the Indian government.

Transnational fraud

This scam operates across borders, targets mobile users

Transnational scams operate from multiple countries, using digital platforms to transfer money across borders. In some cases, these fraudsters use cryptocurrencies to remain untraceable. In the case of the India Post scam, the deceptive message tells recipients that their package is at the warehouse but could not be delivered due to incomplete address information. It then urges them to update their contact details within 48 hours by clicking on the listed link, or risk having the package returned.

Fraudulent link

It directs users to suspicious pages

Upon clicking the link, the victim is directed to a page that mimics the official India Post site. This fraudulent website shows a random tracking ID and a delivery failure notice, prompting users to update their addresses. The link is specifically tailored for mobile devices, not desktops. Previously, similar messages targeted Android users. The method employed in the India Post scam is called 'smishing,' a type of phishing done through SMS.

Immediate action

Government advises action for scam victims

The government's advice is not to click on any links sent by unrecognized senders and to disable read receipts for such messages. However, in the event of falling victim to such online financial fraud, individuals are advised to immediately register their complaint. The government has provided a helpline number, 1930, for victims to report such incidents. This step is crucial in combating these transnational scams and protecting users from potential financial loss.