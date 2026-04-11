iPhone users warned about Apple Pay texts that steal money

Watch out for random texts about your Apple Pay activity, especially if they push you to call a specific number or act fast. Remember, Apple says it never sends these kinds of messages or asks for sensitive details by text or phone. If something feels off, check your Apple Pay directly on your device and only contact support through official channels, not numbers from random texts.

Screenshot texts and email reportphishing@apple.com

If you get one of these sketchy messages, save it as a screenshot and email it to reportphishing@apple.com and hang up right away if someone calls claiming they're from Apple Support.

Never share your full password or PIN with anyone by phone.

Apple does not send unsolicited texts asking you to call support or hand over sensitive information and banks won't ever ask for them.

Stay sharp!