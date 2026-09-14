iQOO 16 is 1st Android phone with Samsung's M16 display
The iQOO 16 is dropping in China this month, and it's the first Android phone to feature Samsung's brand-new M16 2K AMOLED display.
This marks a big leap in screen tech, thanks to a team-up between iQOO and Samsung using next-gen luminescent materials.
The news was made official at their joint event and was shared by iQOO via a post on Weibo.
iQOO 16 display reaches 10,000 nits
The iQOO 16 packs a super-sharp 2K resolution with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate for ultra-crisp visuals, great for gaming or just scrolling.
It gets seriously bright too, hitting up to 10,000 nits locally with Samsung's LEAD 2.0 tech.
Plus, you get extras like full-area light sensing, AR anti-reflective protective film, wide color support, and up to 3,300Hz PWM dimming, along with TUV Rheinland certifications for Global Eye Protection and Unpolarized Light, making this one of the most advanced smartphone displays around right now.