iQOO launches Z11 in India with Dimensity 7500 Turbo 144Hz
Technology
iQOO just dropped the Z11 in India, packing a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
The phone sports a roomy 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and can get really bright at up to 2,000 nits.
Z11 available ₹34,999 August 25
You get a sharp 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a high-res 32MP selfie camera that shoots in 4K.
The huge 7,050mAh battery supports fast charging and there's extra cooling.
It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 with three years of OS updates promised.
Prices start at ₹34,999 (with launch offers like bank discounts and coupons), and it goes on sale August 25 on Amazon and offline stores.