iQOO launches Z11 Lite 5G in India priced from ₹19,499
iQOO just dropped its new Z11 Lite 5G in India, and it's geared toward students and multitaskers.
The base model (4GB and 128GB) is priced at ₹19,499, but you can grab it for ₹17,999 if you use select SBI or Axis Bank credit cards.
It's up for grabs on Amazon.in, the iQOO e-store, select Vivo-exclusive outlets, and offline shops.
Dimensity 6300, 120Hz display, 50MP camera
The Z11 Lite packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a roomy 6.74-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a hefty 6,500mAh battery with fast charging support (44W), and a sharp 50MP Sony main camera.
Built tough with IP65 water resistance and military-grade standards, it comes with an AirSpring case for extra protection.
Made in Greater Noida as part of the Make in India push, it's backed by over 700 service centers across the country.
Available in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame, so you've got options!