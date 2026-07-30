iQOO launches Z11 Lite 5G in India priced from ₹19,499

iQOO just dropped its new Z11 Lite 5G in India, and it's geared toward students and multitaskers.

The base model (4GB and 128GB) is priced at ₹19,499, but you can grab it for ₹17,999 if you use select SBI or Axis Bank credit cards.

It's up for grabs on Amazon.in, the iQOO e-store, select Vivo-exclusive outlets, and offline shops.