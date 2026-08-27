Iran-linked cyberattack shut small UK gas power plant 4 days
Technology
A cyberattack tied to Iran shut down a small UK gas power plant for four days in July 2026, raising serious questions about how secure these smaller energy sites really are.
Officials this week briefed energy bosses on the breach, though those aren't set to arrive until 2030.
Experts urge faster UK cybersecurity standards
The government says new security standards are coming, but critics think waiting until 2030 is risky, especially with global cyber threats on the rise.
Experts warn that as more local power plants go digital, they become easier targets, so there's growing pressure to speed up protections and keep the lights on safely.