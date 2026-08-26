IRCTC eyes booking capacity over 1 lakh per minute
Technology
IRCTC is giving its ticket-booking system a major upgrade: soon it could potentially rise to more than 1 lakh tickets per minute, up from just 37,000.
With ₹150 crore going into better servers and technology, this should help reduce slowdowns during peak hours and make booking train tickets a lot less stressful.
IRCTC adds disaster recovery, revamps website
To keep things running even if there is a glitch, IRCTC is adding a disaster recovery setup (Secunderabad might be the backup hub).
The website is also getting a fresh look: you will see all seat options in one place, book in fewer steps, and save passenger info for next time.
All in all, expect an easier ride when planning your next trip.