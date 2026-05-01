IrisGo launches AI desktop assistant that learns workflows, $2.8 million backing
Technology
IrisGo, a startup co-founded by Apple engineer Jeffrey Lai, just launched an AI desktop assistant that handles boring work tasks like emails and reports for you.
Backed by $2.8 million from Andrew Ng's AI Fund, the tool learns your workflow by watching how you work, so you don't have to keep repeating instructions.
Skills library and on-device privacy
The assistant comes with a "skills" library for things like invoicing and report creation, and it's already in beta for macOS and Windows.
Privacy is a big focus: a lot of data stays on your device, with only complex jobs sent securely to the cloud if you say so.
Supported by NVIDIA and Google, IrisGo wants to free up your time so you can focus on bigger things, not just busywork.