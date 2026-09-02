iRobot debuts Roomba Max 875, Plus 678 at IFA 2026
iRobot just unveiled two new robot vacuums, the Roomba Max 875 and Roomba Plus 678, at IFA 2026.
Both come packed with "SealForce Vacuuming Technology," which promises carpets cleaned three times deeper than before.
The Max 875 has a powerful 35,000 Pa suction, while the Roomba Plus 678 clocks in at 30,000 Pa.
Prices are $1,200 for the Max and $900 for the Plus.
Roomba Max 875 hot-water cleaning dock
The Roomba Max 875 has a self-cleaning dock that uses hot water to wash its mop and automatically refills it with cleaning solution.
It also sprays heated mist to tackle tough dirt and features a hair-cutting brush to avoid tangles.
The Roomba Plus 678 is similar but swaps heated mist for high-pressure spray and skips the self-sealing mop roller.
The Roomba Max 875 uses lidar and cameras to dodge obstacles smartly.
Both models available on iRobot's website
Both vacuums are available now on iRobot's website.