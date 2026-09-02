iRobot debuts Roomba Max 875, Plus 678 at IFA 2026

iRobot just unveiled two new robot vacuums, the Roomba Max 875 and Roomba Plus 678, at IFA 2026.

Both come packed with "SealForce Vacuuming Technology," which promises carpets cleaned three times deeper than before.

The Max 875 has a powerful 35,000 Pa suction, while the Roomba Plus 678 clocks in at 30,000 Pa.

Prices are $1,200 for the Max and $900 for the Plus.