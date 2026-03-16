Is scrolling on social media addictive? Meta, Google in court
Technology
Meta and Google are in court in Los Angeles, facing questions about whether features like infinite scrolling and autoplay are designed to keep users hooked.
The lawsuit claims these tools are built to boost engagement by making it hard to stop scrolling or watching.
Both companies insist their goal is just a smoother user experience—not creating dependency.
Case could set new standards for tech companies
The trial focuses on how infinite scrolling lets you scroll endlessly, while autoplay queues up videos without you asking.
Arturo Bejar, a former Meta employee, described this as a continuous loop of content consumption.
Experts say most people use social media out of habit rather than true addiction, but the case could shape future rules about how tech companies design their apps.