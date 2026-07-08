ispace, SpaceX offer 500kg Starship lunar slot $50 million Technology Jul 08, 2026

Japan's ispace is teaming up with SpaceX to make sending stuff to the moon a lot more affordable.

They'll use 500kg of cargo space on a future Starship flight for $50 million, with the first lunar landing targeted as early as 2030.

Their new service, Lunar Access Integrator, lets customers from around the world share a ride on SpaceX's reusable Starship, so everyone splits the cost.