ispace, SpaceX offer 500kg Starship lunar slot $50 million
Technology
Japan's ispace is teaming up with SpaceX to make sending stuff to the moon a lot more affordable.
They'll use 500kg of cargo space on a future Starship flight for $50 million, with the first lunar landing targeted as early as 2030.
Their new service, Lunar Access Integrator, lets customers from around the world share a ride on SpaceX's reusable Starship, so everyone splits the cost.
ispace plans 3 moon missions 2030
ispace has big plans: three moon missions by 2030 and even a lunar delivery vehicle in the works.
After unsuccessful landing attempts on earlier Falcon 9 missions, they're hoping this partnership will speed things up.
The partnership is expected to lower costs and broaden lunar access to more people and organizations worldwide.