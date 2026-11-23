ISRO and CNES announce Trishna satellite to monitor surface temperature
India and France are joining forces for Trishna, a new Earth-observation satellite set to launch in 2027.
Announced in 2024 by ISRO and France's CNES, this project brings together ISRO and France's CNES to track Earth's surface temperature and help manage natural resources from space.
Trishna captures frequent Earth imagery Franco-Indian
Trishna will snap detailed images every few days, helping scientists keep an eye on things like the water cycle and climate changes.
France is building the thermal infrared tech, while India handles the satellite platform and optical sensor, a true team effort.
France backs India's Gaganyaan, expands cooperation
France is not stopping with Trishna: it is also supporting India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.
Both countries are working closely on space projects, including new groups focused on boosting space surveillance under Make in India.