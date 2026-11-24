Big news from ISRO: for the first time, a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) built entirely by an industry consortium is ready to go.

The rocket, made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), is scheduled to launch in early 2027.

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan shared the update at the India International Space Conclave today.