ISRO announces 1st PSLV built entirely by HAL and L&T
Big news from ISRO: for the first time, a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) built entirely by an industry consortium is ready to go.
The rocket, made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), is scheduled to launch in early 2027.
ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan shared the update at the India International Space Conclave today.
HAL and L&T build 5 PSLV-XL
Under a deal with NewSpace India Limited, HAL and L&T will build five PSLV-XL rockets, marking a major shift where private players aren't just helping out but actually leading production.
This move shows how India's space program is opening up to more private innovation and teamwork, setting the stage for even bigger collaborations down the road.