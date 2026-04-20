ISRO carried out 140 collision avoidance maneuvers in 2025: report

ISRO maneuvered NISAR mission and Chandrayaan-2

2025 saw some big missions needing extra protection, like the NISAR mission with NASA and even Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO ran special maneuvers for both low Earth orbit and geosynchronous satellites to dodge potential trouble.

Plus, after the US-based Combined Space Operations Centre issued over 150,000 alerts about possible collisions with Indian satellites, ISRO had to tweak dozens of flight plans on the fly, showing just how much teamwork and quick thinking goes into keeping our space assets safe.