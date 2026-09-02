ISRO chairman V Narayanan seeks Tirumala blessings before GSLV-F17 launch

Just days ahead of the crucial GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan made a special stop at Tirumala Temple to seek blessings.

He brought along a model of the rocket, which priests placed at Lord Venkateswara's feet.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The temple honored him with sacred offerings, showing just how much this mission means to ISRO.