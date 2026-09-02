ISRO chairman V Narayanan seeks Tirumala blessings before GSLV-F17 launch
Just days ahead of the crucial GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan made a special stop at Tirumala Temple to seek blessings.
He brought along a model of the rocket, which priests placed at Lord Venkateswara's feet.
Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.
The temple honored him with sacred offerings, showing just how much this mission means to ISRO.
GSLV-F17/EOS-05 to carry geosynchronous imager
The GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission is set for September 4 and marks India's first Earth-observation imaging satellite intended for a geosynchronous orbit.
It promises sharper images for weather and disaster monitoring, agriculture, and more.
After a seven-month pause following a previous setback, ISRO is hoping this launch will put them back on track, and the space community is watching closely.