ISRO chief says Gaganyaan is 90% complete, 1st flight in 2025
India's first human spaceflight project, Gaganyaan, is almost at the finish line—ISRO chief V Narayanan just shared that 90% of the work is done.
The mission aims to send Indian astronauts into space using a specially designed rocket and module.
First uncrewed mission in December
Before any astronauts fly, there will be three uncrewed test missions. The first one, Gaganyaan-1, launches with Vyommitra—a half-humanoid robot—to check life-support and safety systems.
ISRO has already tested key parachutes to make sure splashdowns go smoothly.
If all goes well, the first crewed flight is planned for early 2027.
India's big leap into human spaceflight
Gaganyaan puts India among a select group of countries able to send humans to space on their own.
It's not just about this mission—India's also planning future docking missions and its own Bharatiya Antariksh Station, showing some serious ambition in global space exploration.