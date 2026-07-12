ISRO completes 3 Gaganyaan tests ahead of human space mission
Technology
ISRO just wrapped up three crucial tests for the Gaganyaan crew module, the capsule set to carry astronauts on India's first human space mission.
These trials pushed the capsule to its limits, making sure it stays safe and works right even in tough conditions.
Gaganyaan upright separation parachute tests pass
Engineers checked if the upright system (using inflatable balloons) keeps the capsule steady after splashdown, and it worked well under different pressures.
They also confirmed that the module separates cleanly from its service section before re-entry.
Plus, they put extra stress on the parachute cover to make sure it holds up, another big step toward sending Indian astronauts into space.