ISRO confirms 36 rocket bodies burned in reentry by 2025
Technology
ISRO is stepping up its space-cleaning game; by the end of 2025, 36 leftover rocket bodies have safely burned up as they re-entered earth's atmosphere.
This move helps keep space less cluttered and makes it safer for satellites and future missions.
LVM3 mostly cleared, SSLV fully cleared
The LVM3 rocket has led the way, with nearly all its spent stages returning home, though a few older ones are still out there.
Meanwhile, ISRO's newer SSLV launcher had no rocket bodies remaining in orbit by the end of 2025, a big win for sustainable space missions and keeping our orbits safer for everyone.