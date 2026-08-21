ISRO designs TPS to protect Gaganyaan astronauts during re-entry
India's Gaganyaan mission is gearing up to send astronauts into space, but getting them back safely is a huge challenge.
When the crew module returns to Earth, it races through the atmosphere at nearly 8,000 meters per second, fast enough to turn most of its energy into intense heat.
To make sure astronauts stay safe, ISRO has designed a special Thermal Protection System (TPS) just for this mission.
Ablative shield keeps interior under 150°C
Gaganyaan's TPS is only 30 to 35mm thick but does some serious work: it keeps the inside of the module below 150 degrees Celsius even when outside temperatures hit around 1,800 degrees Celsius.
The secret? An ablative shield that slowly burns away on re-entry, forming a protective layer and carrying heat away from the spacecraft.
This one-time-use tech was inspired by earlier Indian missions and is key to bringing our astronauts home safe.