ISRO hot-tests semi-cryogenic engine power head, achieves 175 tons thrust
Technology
ISRO just pulled off a major milestone by hot-testing its semi-cryogenic engine power head in Tamil Nadu on June 24, 2026.
The engine hit 175 tons of thrust, about 88% of the full target, which means India's LVM3 rocket will soon be able to carry much heavier payloads into space.
SC120 to replace LVM3 core stage
This was the eighth big test in a series, and it went so well that ISRO says it is now confident to push for a full-thrust demo at 200 tons.
The new SC120 engine, which runs on liquid oxygen and kerosene, is set to replace the LVM3's core stage and work with an upgraded upper stage, making future launches more powerful and efficient.