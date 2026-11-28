ISRO invites Indian companies to create Mission ANTARIKSH simulation facility
ISRO is looking for Indian companies to help create Mission ANTARIKSH, a new Earth-based simulation facility where astronauts can train, rehearse missions, and test systems before heading to space.
This project is a big part of India's plans to launch its own space station by 2035 and send astronauts to the Moon by 2040.
Indian industry to operate Mission ANTARIKSH
The facility will have mock-ups of the Gaganyaan spacecraft and future space station, a Mission Control Center, and cool tech like a Neutral Buoyancy Simulator (think underwater astronaut training).
Indian industry will handle everything from design to running the place for two years.
It'll support six analog mission campaigns, helping ISRO get ready for bigger adventures in space.
Interested companies have until to pitch their ideas.