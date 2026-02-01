ISRO invites Indian researchers to pitch microgravity experiments

ISRO just kicked off IMEx-2026, inviting Indian researchers to pitch microgravity experiments for its upcoming Gaganyaan missions and the future Bharatiya Antariksh Station. This move is all about building India's own community of space science innovators.

Who can apply and how If you're part of a college, lab, startup, or industry team, you can apply; proposals are open until February 28, 2026.

ISRO will pick projects based on how promising and impactful they sound.

Proposals will be tested on Earth 1st Shortlisted proposals will be tested first on Earth using special equipment before heading to low-Earth orbit.

ISRO promises mentoring and technical support along the way—plus official tie-ups with their Human Space Flight Centre.