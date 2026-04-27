ISRO opens astronaut program to civilians from 4th Gaganyaan mission
ISRO is opening up its astronaut program to civilians for the first time, moving beyond just military test pilots.
Starting with the fourth Gaganyaan mission onward, people from STEM backgrounds could soon find themselves training for space, making India's space dreams feel a little more accessible and diverse.
Training center and life support technology
The upcoming astronaut batch will likely include six military pilots and four civilian specialists, matching international trends that blend safety with fresh expertise.
ISRO hopes this shift will make it possible to launch human missions more often, maybe even twice a year in the future.
There are still challenges ahead, like building a permanent training center and developing life-support technology, but this move signals bigger ambitions (and opportunities) for India in space.