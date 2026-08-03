ISRO pauses retirements and resignations after about 100 quit
ISRO just hit pause on voluntary retirements and resignations after about 100 personnel quit, some working on big projects like Gaganyaan.
The Department of Space told ISRO centers not to accept voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Group A scientific and technical personnel associated with Gaganyaan or other important missions or projects, hoping to keep mission timelines on track and avoid further delays.
Jitendra Singh: 2,613 vacancies, 1,449 hires
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted ISRO's strong team spirit but admitted there are 2,613 vacant posts as of February 2026.
To fix this, they are aiming to hire 1,449 people by October and recruitment actions are being initiated for the remaining posts.
All these changes come as the Gaganyaan mission faces setbacks, including a postponed trial that was supposed to happen earlier this year.