ISRO plans 1st uncrewed Gaganyaan test to prove rockets safe
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to launch its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, a big milestone for India's human spaceflight plans.
Chairman V Narayanan says this test is crucial: it will help prove the rockets are safe for astronauts and guide future crewed missions.
V Narayanan hints 2026 Gaganyaan launch
While Narayanan didn't share an exact launch date, he mentioned that engine tests are upcoming, hinting at a possible 2026 launch if all goes well.
He also revealed plans for Chandrayaan-4 (India's first lunar sample return) and Chandrayaan-5 with Japan, plus some major progress in rocket tech.
And in leadership news, N Jayan, the brain behind the CE20 cryogenic engine, just became director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.