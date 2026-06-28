ISRO plans 1st uncrewed Gaganyaan test to prove rockets safe

V Narayanan hints 2026 Gaganyaan launch

While Narayanan didn't share an exact launch date, he mentioned that engine tests are upcoming, hinting at a possible 2026 launch if all goes well.

He also revealed plans for Chandrayaan-4 (India's first lunar sample return) and Chandrayaan-5 with Japan, plus some major progress in rocket tech.

And in leadership news, N Jayan, the brain behind the CE20 cryogenic engine, just became director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.