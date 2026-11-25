ISRO readies 4 astronauts for 400km orbital mission
ISRO is getting ready to send Indian astronauts into space.
Four astronauts are currently training hard, and if all goes well, two of them will spend a couple of days orbiting Earth at around 400km up in an Indian-built spacecraft.
ISRO to launch 3 unmanned missions
Before the crewed flight, ISRO will launch three unmanned missions to make sure everything is safe and ready.
Looking ahead, ISRO has even bigger dreams, like building a five-module Indian space station by 2035 and aiming for a manned Moon mission by 2040.
Officials say strong basics in math and science are key if you want to be part of this future!