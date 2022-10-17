Technology

ISRO's LVM3 will carry 36 satellites on debut commercial launch

ISRO's LVM3 will carry 36 satellites on debut commercial launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 17, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

LVM3 will take off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on October 23

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch 36 broadband satellites of British start-up OneWeb via its heaviest rocket, the LVM3. It is the first LVM3-dedicated commercial launch on demand through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector venture. The 143-feet tall rocket will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on October 23 at 12:07 am.

Context Why does this story matter?

ISRO has launched over a hundred successful space missions. Now, the LMV3 mission is the first of its kind. The heavy rocket will ship OneWeb's satellites to set up a global broadband service, accessible even to off-grid locations.

India's Bharti Global Limited, a multifacted enterprise, is a major shareholder and investor of the British start-up.

Twitter Post ISRO has shifted the LMV3 rocket to the launch pad

LVM-3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission: The vehicle is moved to the launch pad in the early hours today. pic.twitter.com/zF3JZgE26S — ISRO (@isro) October 15, 2022

Specifications The lift off capacity of the rocket is 640 tonne

LVM3 is assembled in three stages, with two solid strap-on motors, one liquid core stage, and a high thrust cryogenic upper stage. The cryogenic module enables delivery of payloads to LEOs at an altitude of 600km. The rocket is 43.5 meters tall and 4 meters wide with a lift off capacity of 640 tonne. It can deploy four-tonne class satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

Contract Second phase of launch would be in 2023

The launch of LVM3 is a part of the two launch service contracts signed between OneWeb and NSIL, which operates under the Department of Space. The second phase of the launch would occur in 2023. "This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market," said ISRO.