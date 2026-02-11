Isro short-staffed as India's space ambitions soar

Isro's hiring spree to ease crunch

Even with fewer hands on deck, Isro isn't slowing down. They're hiring for nearly 1,500 positions (and more soon), aiming to catch up by late 2026.

But the clock's ticking: huge missions like Gaganyaan (India's first human spaceflight), planned new lunar missions such as Chandrayaan-4, and the first Indian space station module — timelines not specified in the source.

For anyone excited about India making history in space, this staffing crunch could shape what happens next.