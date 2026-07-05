ISRO successfully conducts ground test for Gaganyaan mission's rocket
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully conducted the first ground test of the solid motor for its experimental Sub-Orbital Launch Vehicle for Experiments (SOLVE). The static test was conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The agency confirmed that the motor performed as expected, meeting all key performance parameters required for the mission.
Test platform
SOLVE is dedicated test platform for Gaganyaan missions
The SOLVE rocket is being developed as a dedicated test platform to validate critical systems for the Gaganyaan missions. This includes the crew module's parachute-based deceleration system. Unlike an orbital launch vehicle, SOLVE is designed for sub-orbital flights. During these missions, the Gaganyaan crew module will be taken to an altitude of 10-17km before separating from the rocket.
Safety measures
Crew module will be safely recovered using 10 parachutes
After separation, a carefully choreographed sequence of 10 parachutes will deploy to gradually slow the module down before it splashes down safely into the sea. The tests are designed to replicate a wide range of flight conditions that astronauts may face during future missions. This will allow engineers to confirm the recovery system's reliability before India sends humans into space.
Technical advancements
Solid propulsion stage adapted from PSLV strap-on booster motor
The solid propulsion stage of SOLVE has been adapted from the PSLV strap-on booster motor, but with several major modifications to meet Gaganyaan's specific testing needs. These include a slow burn-rate propellant for the desired flight profile, a straight nozzle configuration, and a secondary injection thrust vector control system for better steering during flight.
Mission flexibility
Development of SOLVE vehicle gives ISRO more flexibility
ISRO has said that the development of the SOLVE vehicle gives it more flexibility to conduct repeated Gaganyaan test missions under different conditions. This will allow engineers to validate the crew module's performance before operational human spaceflight. The latest achievement builds on a series of successful Gaganyaan qualification tests conducted over the past year, including integrated air-drop tests and parachute qualification trials.
Mission overview
India on course to achieve human spaceflight
Gaganyaan, India's first crewed space mission, intends to send a group of Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit aboard an Indian rocket and bring them back safely. This will make India the fourth nation to achieve human spaceflight independently. The latest test of the SOLVE rocket motor is another major step toward making this ambitious project a reality.