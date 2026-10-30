ISRO to launch GSLV-F18 NVS-03 from Sriharikota to boost NavIC
Technology
ISRO is launching its GSLV-F18 rocket tonight at 11:51pm from Sriharikota, carrying the new NVS-03 satellite.
This mission is all about boosting India's NavIC navigation system, the tech that helps with accurate maps and timing, by putting a fresh satellite into orbit.
NavIC down to 3 operational satellites
NavIC has been struggling lately, thanks to some satellite failures and even a lost atomic clock earlier this year. With just three working satellites left, things haven't been running smoothly.
The NVS-03 launch is meant to get NavIC back on track, and upcoming launches (NVS-04 and NVS-05) are expected to help make India's navigation system more reliable and could reduce reliance on foreign systems such as GPS.