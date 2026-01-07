ISRO to launch India's 1st satellite refueling mission in 2026
ISRO is gearing up for a big step: on January 12, 2026, it'll launch the PSLV-C62 mission from Sriharikota.
The spotlight is on AayulSAT by OrbitAID Aerospace—India's very first satellite refueling payload in space.
Alongside AayulSAT, the mission will also carry the main EOS-N1 (Anvesha) satellite and 18 others.
Why AayulSAT matters
AayulSAT is designed to help satellites last longer and cut down on space junk using OrbitAID's special docking and refueling tech (SIDRP), which even works with satellites from other countries.
Backed by Unicorn India Ventures, OrbitAID is also developing robotic servicing tools and fuel depots, aiming to put India at the forefront of global space infrastructure.
This launch comes as ISRO looks to boost its reliability after the PSLV-C61 failure.