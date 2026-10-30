ISRO to launch NVS-03 carrying Indian rubidium atomic clock
Technology
ISRO is all set to launch its NVS-03 satellite on October 30, 2026, at 11:51pm from Sriharikota.
This mission stands out because it'll carry an Indian-made rubidium atomic clock, strengthening our NavIC navigation system's timekeeping and navigation services across the country.
NVS-03 replaces older NavIC satellites
NVS-03 will replace older NavIC satellites and help India get closer to its "One Nation, One Time" goal: meaning one official time for everything from telecommunications to transport.
Plus, with upgraded features like the civilian L1 signal, it'll provide precise location information not just in India but up to 1,500km beyond our borders.