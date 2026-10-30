ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite tonight from Sriharikota using GSLV-F18
Technology
ISRO is set to launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite tonight at 11:51pm from Sriharikota, using its GSLV-F18 rocket.
This mission is a major boost for NavIC, India's own navigation system: Think of it as our homegrown answer to GPS.
NVS-03 strengthens NavIC with atomic clock
NVS-03 will help India offer more accurate location and timing services, which are super important for everything from maps to disaster response.
The satellite comes with upgraded tech, including an indigenous atomic clock, aiming to fix past issues and make NavIC more reliable for both daily life and national security.