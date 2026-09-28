ISRO to launch NVS-03 to restore NavIC service late 2026
Technology
India's homegrown GPS alternative, NavIC, is running below par right now because satellites have stopped working and another reached its expiration date.
To get things back on track, ISRO is planning to launch a new satellite (NVS-03) sometime in late October or November 2026.
GSLV Mark II likely for NVS-03
NavIC needs at least four working satellites for basic service (and seven for full coverage), so this new satellite is key to restoring its reach across India and nearby regions.
Since the PSLV had two failures recently, ISRO is expected to use the GSLV Mark II for this mission.
The goal: keep navigation services running smoothly and make NavIC a strong local rival to GPS.