ISRO's 1st LOX-Methane engine hot test successful
ISRO just pulled off its first hot test of a high-thrust LOX-Methane engine on January 27, 2026, at the Thrust Chamber Test facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri.
The sub-scale thrust chamber and single element injector head were realized through additive manufacturing and hit a solid 56 bar chamber pressure—pretty impressive for a first try.
Sub-scale thrust chamber and single element injector ignited and sustained flame
The test showed the sub-scale thrust chamber and single element injector could ignite and sustain flame, with performance of all systems reported as normal, which is a big step toward making next-gen rockets.
More tests are coming to fine-tune things, but this tech could make future launches safer and more reliable.
Benefits of LOX-Methane fuel
LOX-Methane fuel isn't just powerful—it's also cheaper to make, easy to store, and has low toxicity. That means better rockets that are kinder to the planet (and budgets).
ISRO's success here is another leap forward for Indian space tech.